Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $5,003,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

