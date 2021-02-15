TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 58.8% Over Last Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $150.07 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054326 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.82 or 0.05233137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.