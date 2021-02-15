TrueDeck Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,113.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $173,445.50 and $10,113.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

