TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,488.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $164,255.66 and approximately $12,488.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.35 or 0.00964682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007715 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.09 or 0.05147598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

