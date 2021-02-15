TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $332.49 million and $128.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00943372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00050035 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.72 or 0.05141500 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018315 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 332,539,820 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

