Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after buying an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

