Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

DCPH stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

