Truist Securiti Comments on Equifax Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equifax in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $177.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Fosse Capital Partmers LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,190,000. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.