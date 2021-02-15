Truist Securiti Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

