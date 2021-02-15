Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

CPSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

CPSI stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $439.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,804 shares of company stock worth $257,469 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

