Truist Securiti Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $330.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day moving average is $257.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $332.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.