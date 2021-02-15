Truist Securiti Weighs in on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.