TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0334

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 492.4% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $220,845.17 and approximately $80.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00042889 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00294580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002451 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014054 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

