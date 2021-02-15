TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0190 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $885,791.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

