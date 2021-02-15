TurtleCoin Trading Up 47.3% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $753,042.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 290.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,444,687,440 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

