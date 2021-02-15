Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $8.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $474.79. 5,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $475.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

