u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBLXF stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. u-blox has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.40.

Get u-blox alerts:

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.