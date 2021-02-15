U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of -934.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

