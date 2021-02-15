Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Shares of UBER opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $156,590,000 after buying an additional 2,111,790 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 938,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

