Ubex Market Capitalization Tops $659,287.91 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $659,287.91 and approximately $91,389.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

