Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $76,242.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,731.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.92 or 0.03724815 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.69 or 0.00435110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $715.19 or 0.01498355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.33 or 0.00503493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00469996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00333847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00030945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.