Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.92. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $362.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Several analysts have commented on UI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

