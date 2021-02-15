UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) Stock Price Down 7.2%

UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV)’s stock price fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $31.75. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:USV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.97% of UBS ETRACS CMCI Silver Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

