UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Up 0.1%

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.23. 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 22,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

