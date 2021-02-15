UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 18,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.