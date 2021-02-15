UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 3,691,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 387% from the average daily volume of 758,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.