UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) a €45.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

ETR FPE3 opened at €48.30 ($56.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €25.56 ($30.07) and a one year high of €49.70 ($58.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.21.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

