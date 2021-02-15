UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) a €45.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.
ETR FPE3 opened at €48.30 ($56.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €25.56 ($30.07) and a one year high of €49.70 ($58.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.21.
About Fuchs Petrolub
