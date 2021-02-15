UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 77.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $32,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. UDR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

