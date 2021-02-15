ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.88

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96.88 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.97 ($1.25), with a volume of 91169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.10 ($1.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.26 million and a P/E ratio of 42.90.

Get ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £4,740 ($6,192.84). Insiders acquired 214,333 shares of company stock worth $17,008,833 over the last three months.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.