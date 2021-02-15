Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $64.21 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.21 million and $1.62 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,486.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.68 or 0.01533774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.63 or 0.00527212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003975 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

