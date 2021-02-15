Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $150.26 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,420,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

