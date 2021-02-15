Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $73.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.65 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $327.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.76 million to $357.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $469.70 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $555.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $150.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

