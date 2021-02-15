Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $12.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.26. 22,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
