Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $176.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $113.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $99.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $12.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.26. 22,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

