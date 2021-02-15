UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.32 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.37 or 0.00056415 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $121.32 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00273250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00085908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00091370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00093112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00414323 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00185966 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,430,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,806,133 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.