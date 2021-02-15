Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

