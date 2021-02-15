Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

