Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNIEF opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Uni-Select has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.51.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.