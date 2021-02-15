UniLend (UFT) Hits Market Cap of $18.44 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.00956152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.74 or 0.05108533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033598 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

