UniLend (UFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.29 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002874 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 79.6% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.01 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00956153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00052655 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05073609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

