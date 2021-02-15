Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $103,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.05 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

