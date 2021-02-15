Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.16. 248,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

