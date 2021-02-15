Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

