Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.