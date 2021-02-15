Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $26.30 on Monday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

