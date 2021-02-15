United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 835 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.50. 742,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

