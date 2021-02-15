United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $44.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

