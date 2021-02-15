United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,056 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,655,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $164.32. 274,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

