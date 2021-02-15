United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 14,222 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 213,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 94,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.19. 503,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $4,634,036.90. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.