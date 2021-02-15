United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 14,570 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 316,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,824. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

