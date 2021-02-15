United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 49,483 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after buying an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,906,000 after buying an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 224,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,045. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

